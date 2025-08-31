re posted from NEW YORK POST

Trump scraps $5B in foreign aid in rare ‘pocket rescission’

WASHINGTON — President Trump is moving to cancel nearly $5 billion in congressionally approved foreign aid and peacekeeping spending in a rare “pocket rescission,” The Post has learned — deploying a legally debated maneuver that hasn’t been used in 48 years.

Trump on Thursday night notified Congress of his request to cancel the funds, which had been tied up in a court case until earlier in the day.

A pocket rescission is a request that’s presented to Congress so late in the fiscal year — which ends Sept. 30 — that it takes effect regardless of whether Congress approves.

The clawback includes $3.2 billion in United States Agency for International Development (USAID) development assistance, $322 million from the USAID-State Department Democracy Fund, $521 million in State Department contributions to international organizations, $393 million in State Department contributions to peacekeeping activities and $445 million in separately budgeted peacekeeping aid.

The spending had been destined for a wide variety of nonprofits and foreign governments and was paused earlier this year by the White House Office of Management and Budget (OMB) and then stuck in legal limbo due to an ensuing lawsuit filed by the Global Health Council.

The DC Circuit Court of Appeals on Thursday lifted an injunction in the case, opening the door for Trump to proceed with the first attempted pocket rescission since 1977.

The Trump administration has highlighted spending items that are allegedly wasteful, such as $24.6 million for “climate resilience” in Honduras, $2.7 million for the South African Democracy Works Foundation, which published inflammatory racial articles including “The Problem with White People,” and $3.9 million to promote democracy among LGBT people in the Western Balkans.

Other highlighted allocations include $1.5 million to market the paintings of Ukrainian women.

The roughly $838 million in peacekeeping funds being eliminated include payments to support United Nations peacekeeping forces in places such at the Democratic Republic of Congo, where the Trump administration recently brokered a peace deal with next-door Rwanda, and the Central African Republic, where the mission has been criticized as aligned with Russian business interests.

Allocated peacekeeping funds include $11 million to provide Uruguay’s military with armored personnel carriers, $4 million for a training center in Zambia and $3 million for barracks to house Kazakhstani peacekeepers.

The clawback would not affect US support for the Multinational Force and Observers peacekeeping mission along the Egyptian-Israeli border.

https://nypost.com/2025/08/28/us-news/trump-scraps-5b-in-foreign-aid-in-rare-pocket-rescission/

