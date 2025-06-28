Source: Great Lakes Post

Trump Exposes Kagame’s Rwanda in DRC Conflict Tshisekedi’s Triumph Amid Crisis

27 June 2025

The Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) is embroiled in a complex and escalating conflict in its eastern provinces, driven by the M23 rebel movement, widely backed by Rwanda’s Defence Force (RDF). President Félix Tshisekedi has accused Rwanda of fueling the violence to exploit the DRC’s vast mineral wealth, including cobalt, coltan, and gold, critical for global industries. The M23’s rapid advances in 2025, capturing Goma and Bukavu, have displaced over 500,000 people and killed thousands, intensifying a humanitarian crisis. President Donald Trump’s administration, through senior adviser Massad Boulos, has intervened diplomatically, exposing Rwanda’s role and pushing for a peace deal tied to U.S. access to DRC minerals via the Lobito Corridor project. Tshisekedi’s defiance against Rwanda, coupled with international pressure from the UN, U.S., and EU, has led to a fragile U.S.-brokered peace agreement in June 2025

