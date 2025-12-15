Dr. Sebastian Gorka, former Deputy Assistant to President Trump, speaks to arrogant, self righteous BBC about the new US State Security Memorandum which is brilliant

Source: Great British Revolt

Trump Ally DISMANTLES Woke BBC Reporter For Her BIASED Questions!

13 Dec 2025

Dr. Sebastian Gorka, former Deputy Assistant to President Trump, brought the TRUTH to the BBC and delivered a TOTAL HUMILIATION to a woke presenter live on air. Invited on to discuss the US National Security Strategy, Gorka immediately called out the state broadcaster’s attempt to use loaded, FAKE NEWS questions to push their anti-Trump, anti-common sense agenda. The presenter repeatedly tried to force a narrative about Russia, but Gorka pivoted hard, exposing the real threat: Europe’s CIVILISATIONAL DECLINE. He SLAMMED Europe for its systemic failure to control unfettered illegal immigration and bravely named the UK rape gangs protected by local law enforcement, an issue the Elites and the BBC desperately try to hide. This is the ultimate ‘mask-off’ moment. Gorka destroys the BBC’s arrogance, reminding the presenter, “I do not work for the BBC,” and exposing their operation as “classic BBC hackery.” Ordinary Britons are sick of the elite media lying to them. Share this video to show the Establishment that WE’VE HAD ENOUGH.

Like this: Like Loading...