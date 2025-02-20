Treasury Sanctions Rwandan Minister and Senior Militant for Conflict in the Democratic Republic of the Congo

Just remember and NEVER FORGET the scale of the cover-up and lies propagated by the West to maintain THE LIE that the RPF and Paul Kagame are heros. Today the US has sanctioned James Kabarebe , Rwandan Minister of State for Regional Integration. Kagame and all his top rank military and administration are guilty of heinous crimes.

Remember Cherie Blair, wife of Tony Blair and her defense of General Karenzi Karake

re posted from US DEPARTMENT OF THE TREASURY

WASHINGTON — Today, the U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) imposed sanctions on James Kabarebe (Kabarebe), Rwanda’s Minister of State for Regional Integration. Kabarebe is central to Rwanda’s support for the March 23 Movement (M23), a U.S.- and United Nations (UN)-designated armed group that has rapidly expanded its territorial control in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and is responsible for human rights abuses. OFAC is also sanctioning Lawrence Kanyuka Kingston (Kanyuka), an M23 and Congo River Alliance senior member and spokesperson, alongside two of Kanyuka’s companies registered in the U.K. and France.

At the end of January, M23 and the Rwanda Defense Force (RDF) captured Goma, the provincial capital of the DRC’s North Kivu province in a battle that killed thousands of civilians. M23 and RDF have continued their advances, seizing the Kavumu Airport, a critical transportation hub in eastern DRC, and occupied the city of Bukavu, the provincial capital of South Kivu province.

“Today’s action underscores our intent to hold accountable key officials and leaders like Kabarebe and Kanyuka, who are enabling the RDF and M23’s destabilizing activities in the eastern DRC,” said Acting Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Bradley T. Smith. “The United States remains committed to ensuring a peaceful resolution to this conflict.”

James Kabarebe: Central to military OPERATIONS and critical mineral extraction in the DRC

James Kabarebe (Kabarebe) is a former RDF general and the current Minister of State for Regional Integration in the Rwandan Ministry of Foreign Affairs. He is a central political and military figure and has played key roles in conflicts in the DRC over the past three decades.

Kabarebe is a Rwandan government liaison to M23 and orchestrates RDF support for the armed group. In addition, Kabarebe manages much of Rwanda and M23’s generation of revenue from the DRC’s mineral resources. He has coordinated the export of extracted minerals from mining sites in the DRC for eventual export from Rwanda.

Kabarebe is being designated pursuant to E.O. 13413, as amended, for being responsible for or complicit in, or to have engaged in, directly or indirectly, actions or policies that threaten the peace, security, or stability of the DRC, in or in relation to the DRC.

m23: expanding RebEllion AND Driving a regional Crisis

M23 is a Rwanda-backed armed group that occupies portions of North and South Kivu provinces. The armed group first emerged in 2012, before being defeated in 2013 by the Congolese military with assistance from the UN Force Intervention Brigade, only to reemerge in late 2021 with the help of the RDF. Over the course of its rebellions, M23 has perpetrated human rights abuses, including killings, attacks against civilians, and sexual violence.

M23’s actions have resulted in the mass displacement of Congolese civilians; the capture of Goma and Bukavu, major urban centers; and the seizure of Rubaya, one of the world’s largest mining areas for critical minerals. On July 8, 2024, the U.S. State Department issued a statement related to mineral supply chains that contribute to ongoing instability in eastern DRC.

OFAC designated M23 on January 3, 2013, pursuant to E.O. 13413, for committing serious violations of international law involving the targeting of children in situations of armed conflict in the DRC, including killing and maiming civilians, sexual violence, abduction, forced displacement, and receiving arms and related materiel, including military aircraft and equipment, or advice, training, or assistance, including financing and financial assistance, related to military activities in the DRC.

Lawrence Kanyuka Kingston (Kanyuka) is M23’s civilian spokesperson and a public relations officer for the Congo River Alliance, a U.S.-sanctioned coalition of rebel groups that seeks to overthrow the DRC government. Kanyuka is central to M23 and the Congo River Alliance’s messaging strategy and conducts media and diplomatic outreach on their behalf. Kanyuka is the owner of UK-registered company Kingston Fresh and French-registered mining consultancy Kingston Holding. He is being designated pursuant to E.O. 13413, as amended, for having acted or purported to act for or on behalf of, directly or indirectly, M23.

Kingston Fresh LTD (Kingston Fresh) is a food services company in the UK that is directed and owned by Kanyuka. Kingston Fresh is being designated pursuant to E.O. 13413, as amended, for being owned or controlled by Kanyuka.

Kingston Holding is a mining consultancy based in Paris, France, that is managed and owned by Kanyuka. Kingston Holding is being designated pursuant to E.O. 13413, as amended, for being owned or controlled by Kanyuka.

sANCTIONS IMPLICATIONS

As a result of today’s action, all property and interests in property of the designated persons described above that are in the United States or in the possession or control of U.S. persons are blocked and must be reported to OFAC. In addition, any entities that are owned, directly or indirectly, individually or in the aggregate, 50 percent or more by one or more blocked persons are also blocked. Unless authorized by a general or specific license issued by OFAC or exempt, U.S. sanctions generally prohibit all transactions by U.S. persons or within (or transiting) the United States that involve any property or interests in property of designated or otherwise blocked persons.

Violations of U.S. sanctions may result in the imposition of civil or criminal penalties on U.S. and foreign persons. OFAC may impose civil penalties for sanctions violations on a strict liability basis. OFAC’s Economic Sanctions Enforcement Guidelines provide more information regarding OFAC’s enforcement of U.S. economic sanctions. In addition, financial institutions and other persons may risk exposure to sanctions for engaging in certain transactions or activities with designated or otherwise blocked persons.

Source: https://home.treasury.gov/news/press-releases/sb0022