Top U.S. Foreign Aid Recipient in Africa Has Abhorrent Human Rights Record

re posted from COVERT ACTION MAGAZINE

Kenyan police officers in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. [Source: nytimes.com]

The U.S. Claims To Be Embarked on a Global Crusade Against Authoritarianism While It Supports Authoritarian Regimes Like the One in Kenya

In mid-April 2025, President Donald Trump offered support for the Multinational Security Support Mission in Haiti, which is led by the National Police Service of Kenya.

Financed largely by the U.S., which provides intelligence sharing, communications and air power, the Kenyan police were sent to Haiti last year under an agreement supported by the Biden administration ostensibly to help defend Haitians from criminal gangs.

The World Socialist Website, however, stated that the Kenyan police were actually functioning as “de facto mercenaries [in Haiti]…[and] jailers for a country which has become an open-air prison. The mission seeks to terrorize the Haitian population into submission to ensure the gang crisis does not precipitate a mass outflow of refugees to the U.S. and Canada or serve to destabilize the Caribbean region.”

continue reading HERE: Source: