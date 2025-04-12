Source: Great Lakes Post

This year’s solitary commemoration shows Kagame’s regime crumbling The mask is off, justice nears

9 April 2025

This year’s lonely commemoration on April 7th, without any world leaders standing by Kagame, marks a crucial turning point in the international perception of his regime. For over three decades, Kagame has skillfully used the narrative of the Rwandan genocide as a political shield to gain global sympathy, justify his policies, and silence critics. The commemoration, once an event that drew international attention and solidarity, now stands as a stark reminder of his crumbling influence on the global stage.

No world leaders showed up this time—no messages of support or sympathy. The silence from the international community is telling, signaling the unraveling of Kagame’s carefully constructed narrative.

Kagame’s regime has long been built on a series of manipulations: from controlling the narrative of the genocide to military interventions in the Congo and suppressing internal opposition through fear and violence.

For years, the world largely accepted the version of events Kagame presented, with little question. However, as new information continues to surface, people are starting to see past the image he has created. The regime’s abuse of power, corruption, and human rights violations are no longer easily ignored.

The absence of world leaders at the commemoration is not just diplomatic indifference—it’s a clear signal that the international community is beginning to wake up to the truth about Kagame and his regime. The mask that once concealed the darker realities of his rule is slipping. The throne is shaking, and the once unchallenged power he wielded is now in jeopardy. With mounting evidence and global attention, Kagame’s dictatorship is facing a reckoning. For years, activists and critics have fought to bring the truth to light, often at great personal cost. But now, the momentum is shifting. The world is beginning to see that the truth cannot be suppressed forever.

The people who have suffered under Kagame’s rule for decades are finally being heard, and the global silence that once shielded him is starting to break. The end of Kagame’s dictatorship is no longer a far-off dream or a distant hope—it’s becoming an inevitable reality. Justice, long delayed, is on its way. The world is watching, and Kagame can no longer hide behind his false narrative. The truth is coming to light, and with it, the promise of accountability and change.

