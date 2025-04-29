essential thinking

Source: Canadian Patriot Press

Thinking Needed To Save the Nation [Featuring Anton Chaitkin]

29 April 2025

Legendary historian Anton Chaitkin discusses the objective requirements of all citizens entering into this systemic breakdown crisis. Anton makes the point that “opinions” devoid of true knowledge are fatal, and unfortunately Americans are drowning in emotionally-charged, absolutely untruthful popular opinions pertaining to history, America’s true enemies, America’s precedents and powers available to break up banks, apply protectionism, use public credit, and provide for the general welfare.

