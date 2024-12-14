They want you to believe the terrorists not Syrians like this

an incredible speech given in 2016 to the Schiller Institute by the then Permanent Representative to the United Nations from the Syrian Republic, Bashar Jaafari

Source: Schiller Institute

Syrian Ambassador to UN Address to Schiller Institute September 11 Memorial Conference

Sep 14, 2016

On the eve of both the 15th anniversary of the September 11th attacks and the convening of the UN General Assembly, the Schiller Institute hosted an extraordinary conference in midtown Manhattan. The featured speakers of the conference, titled “Securing World Peace Through Embracing the Common Aims of Mankind”, included Helga Zepp-LaRouche, EIR’s Jeffrey Steinberg, former Attorney General Ramsey Clark, Virginia State Senator Richard Black, Permanent Representative to the United Nations from the Syrian Republic, Bashar Jaafari and U.S. Congressman Walter Jones.

