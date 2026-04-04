Source: Frontline Africa

THEY CAME IN FORCE — MALI WAS READY

29 March 2026

While global attention remains fixed on the escalating tensions between Iran and Israel, a different kind of war is unfolding in West Africa — one that is quietly reshaping the future of African security and sovereignty.

In this episode of Frontline Africa, we take you deep into the Ménaka region of eastern Mali and the Gourma region of Burkina Faso, where the Alliance of Sahel States is executing coordinated, intelligence-driven military operations with remarkable precision.

From ambush tactics and fortified kill zones to drone surveillance and air-ground coordination, these operations are not just victories on the battlefield — they are statements of independence.

For years, the narrative has been clear: Africa cannot defend itself without foreign military support. But what happens when that narrative is challenged in real time? Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger have rejected external military dependence — and the results are beginning to speak for themselves.

With insurgent forces suffering heavy losses and local armies demonstrating increasing tactical sophistication, the Sahel is becoming a testing ground for a new model of African-led security. At the same time, other West African nations continue to sign defense agreements with foreign powers whose long-standing presence in the region failed to contain the very threats they now promise to solve. So the question is simple — and uncomfortable: If African nations can defend themselves, why are so many still outsourcing their security? This is not just a military story. It is a geopolitical shift. A sovereignty debate. And a wake-up call for the entire continent. Watch, analyze, and decide for yourself.

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