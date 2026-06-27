PD Lawton with Jerm Warfare : I discuss the role of insurgencies/ low-intensity wars on the African continent and how the media use perception modification to keep eyes off reality.

Source: UK Column News and UK Column

There is No Christian Genocide in Nigeria | Jerm Warfare

25 June 2026

P.D. Lawton argues that conflicts like Boko Haram are synthetic, Western-backed insurgencies designed to keep African states weak while corporations extract minerals cheaply — She cites the PMC Executive Outcomes, which routed Boko Haram in four weeks before it was dismissed so the insurgency could continue. She links this to a Kissinger-era destabilisation doctrine, flags the UK–Rwanda deal as to have funded Kagame’s Congo operations, and sees hope in the Alliance of Sahelian States (Burkina Faso, Mali, Niger), where military governments reclaim their mineral wealth and infrastructure, to include a neglected continental railway project.

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