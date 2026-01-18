WASHINGTON SHOULD SUPPORT ROC for peace and stability of the Great Lakes

Padri Thomas NAHIMANA president of GREX , now renamed as Rwanda Opposition Coalition ROC

Source: THE HIGHEST MEDIA

THE WIND OF CHANGE : THE RWANDAN OPPOSITION COALITION IS LAUNCHED TODAY

18 Jan 2026

THE WIND OF CHANGE : THE RWANDAN OPPOSITION COALITION IS LAUNCHED TODAY. This channel is dedicated to the theoretical training of future political leaders of the African Great Lakes Region. She popularizes the principles of a non-violent revolution based on philosophy and theology liberation. She teaches the basics of law. It nourishes the legitimate STRUGGLE of the people for Peace, Economic evelopment and Social Justice. She cultivates the values of Courage and Consistancy as a necessary response to state terrorism raised into a system of government in Rwanda and in many other african countries. His specific Leitmotiv is: “CONNECT TO BUILD A NEW RWANDA”.

