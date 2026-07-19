Source: Vejon Health

The White Clot Mystery Has Changed: Where Does the Science Go Next?

11 July 2026

For several years, embalmers have reported finding unusual white, fibrous structures within the blood vessels of the deceased. Tom Haviland has played a central role in documenting these observations and asking whether they represent a genuine signal requiring scientific investigation. But the question is no longer simply whether these structures are being found. The more important questions are: What are they? When do they form? How do they differ from conventional clots? And why has it been so difficult to investigate them systematically?

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