The Whistelblower on the British Muslim Grooming Gangs: UK Column ‘On Location’ in Cheltenham: Raja Miah

This is SUCH an amazing talk given by the man who exposed the Muslim rape gangs in Rochester and other Labour-held municipalities of northern UK. He tells the story of the political establishment opposition to prosecuting those responsible for raping white working class children.

UK Column ‘On Location’ in Cheltenham: Raja Miah

22 December 2025

Join activist and campaigner Raja Miah on stage at our ‘On Location’ event in Cheltenham for an explosive exposé about institutionalised corruption. In April 2025, the UK Column team went to Cheltenham for our first ‘On Location’ event of the year. The theme was ‘The Deep State’. Our speakers did not disappoint. It was a day of mind-blowing and revelatory information.

Like this: Like Loading...