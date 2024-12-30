Source: Middle Nation

The Western myth of redemptive evil: understanding politics in the framework of Islam

8 Jul 2024

The Problem with Western Morality The fundamental myth of Christianity, the crucifixion story, teaches that the good and innocent must be sacrificed to redeem the evil. This myth has guided Western morality for centuries, leading to a twisted concept of goodness and innocence. The idea that the good must be slaughtered to save the evil is insane and has led to a moral confusion in the West.

The Source of the Problem The source of this perverse idea is Shaytaan, who hates goodness and decency. Shaytaan’s hatred for upright conduct and morality has been translated into the concept of redemptive suffering and sacrifice. This concept has been Christianized and spread in Europe, leading to a tradition of sacrificing the pure and innocent. The Consequences

This moral confusion has led to a cycle of corruption and rejection of values in the West. The West has developed a hatred for goodness and innocence, manifesting in policies and actions towards the global South and in their own countries. The concept of freedom in the West is actually a license for immorality and hedonism, leading to a lack of moral accountability. The Need for Liberation The people of the West need to be liberated from their moral chaos and confusion. They need to escape the box of moral chaos and confusion that they live in. They need moral liberation, not just a superficial struggle against the ruling elite. The Importance of Islam

Analyzing geopolitics informed by Islam is crucial for understanding the world accurately. Islam provides a framework for understanding the role of Shan in Western history, culture, and religion. Abandoning this framework would lead to a lack of coherent understanding and accuracy in analysis.

