Source: Middle Nation

The US, BRICS & BlackRock: the Relative Power Index

20 May 2025

In this comprehensive talk, Shahid Bolsen dismantles the illusion of Western dominance and reveals the hidden architecture of global power through the lens of the Middle Nation Relative Power Index (RPI). This is not geopolitical analysis. It’s a forensic audit of who really rules the world. From the privatized power of BlackRock to the fading sovereignty of the United States, from the engineered collapse of Western dominance to the structural rise of BRICS+ and the Global South — this monologue maps the tectonic realignment shaping the 21st century.

Why is America no longer using its power for itself?

How did BlackRock become a sovereign power with no flag?

What is BRICS+ really building — and how will it make empire irrelevant? This is the world as it truly operates. Not the theater. The script. Not the headlines. The mechanics.

