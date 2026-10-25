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The United States and China Became Industrial Powers Through Infrastructure: Railroads

Abraham Lincoln, 1861-1865. The greatest of all American Presidents

October 18, 2026

As you will read in the excerpted article below, President Abraham Lincoln and his network, which most importantly included economist Henry Carey, extended railroad development in the United States, which was responsible for its massive industrial growth. Most Americans, including our so called leaders, are downright ignorant of the actual history America. They have no truthful understanding of how the United States became an industrial power, before its self-imposed collapse beginning in the 1970s. If one were to examine the intensity of infrastructure projects in the United States that were initiated at the beginning of the 1800s, one would realize it was U.S. government directed infrastructure that formed our industrial national economy. This was in opposition to Adam Smith’s so-called free trade, free market, and supply and demand theories.

Immediately after the successful American Revolution, numerous large-scale infrastructure projects were launched including the Chesapeake and Ohio Canal, the National Road, the Baltimore and Ohio Railroad, and the Erie Canal. These projects aided by the federal government were an implementation of Alexander Hamilton’s fundamental scientific principles, which later became known as the American System of political Economy. President Lincoln, a follower of Alexander Hamilton, who was advised by Hamiltonian Henry Carey, continue this course of development in the second half of the nineteenth century. As you can see from the article and graphs below, it was President Lincoln’s policies of dirigisme* that created America as an industrial power leading into the twentieth century.

China followed similar economic principles, which have completely transformed its economy during the brief period of the last two generations. This economic “miracle” was driven by the same dirigistic ideas of the American System. To wit: massive railroad construction, production of plentiful electricity, and building a robust manufacturing sector, including a steel industry. This concept was already known from its first President of the Republic of China, Dr. Sun Yat-sen, in his plan to industrialize the nation. Similar to President Lincoln’s railroad expansion, Dr. Sun Yat-sen, a follower of the American System, proposed that China’s industrialization would be driven by the construction of a density of railroad lines across China. (see graphic below)

*Dirigisme: an economic system where the state takes an active and directive role in guiding and shaping the economy towards national development goals, unlike laissez-faire economics..

The railway map of Sun Yat-sen appears in The International Development of China, originally published in English in 1920. It forms part of his “Industrial Plan” for national modernization in early Republican China. Courtesy of reddit.com

This is an edited transcript of the presentation that Richard Freeman gave to a July 5, 2026, at a Sare for President event in the Philadelphia area. Published in the October 16, 2026 issue of EIR magazine

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