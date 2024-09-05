Source: Vejon Health

The Shocking Truth About COVID Vaccine Challenge Studies No One Tells You

3 September 2024

In this video, I share the reality that everyone is participating in a COVID Vaccine Challenge Study in 2024. As the world continues to navigate the effects of the pandemic, vaccine studies should be done to understand the impact of high circulating COVID-19. ========================================================== Health and Wellness Webinar 2 Register here: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/100369… ========================================================== Don’t forget to like, subscribe, and hit the notification bell for more updates on health studies and vaccination issues! ========================================================== Disease X: Are you prepared? A Comprehensive Guide to Pandemic Preparedness Join our Kickstarter here: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/… ========================================================== ========================================================== COVID STORM Protection The Four Pillars of Protection: Your Defense Against the COVID STORM https://mcmillanresearch.com/covid-st…

Like this: Like Loading...