Source: Muraka Zaneza

The reality of journalism in Paul Kagame’s Rwanda. Samuel Baker Byansi – Denise Zaneza

19 May 2025

What does it really mean to be a journalist in Rwanda under Paul Kagame’s regime? In this powerful and revealing episode, with investigative journalist and writer Samuel Baker Byansi, we talk about the reality of life for independent voices in Rwanda; where freedom of expression is met with surveillance, threats, and exile. From the weaponization of information to the global PR campaigns that polish Kagame’s international image, this episode exposes the stark contrast between the narrative and the lived reality. Baker shares his own story of resistance, fear, and exile; and the unshakable conviction that truth must be told, even when the cost is high. -The illusion of press freedom in Rwanda

Kagame’s control over media and judiciary

The role of international PR in silencing dissent

Silent violence and self-censorship in Rwandan newsrooms

The resilience of exiled Rwandan journalists

Samuel’s book: From Watchdogs to Traitors 📚 Get the book “From Watchdog to Traitors”: Available on Amazon and Nuria Bookstore (Kenya) https://www.amazon.com/Watchdogs-Trai… https://nuriakenya.com/product/from-w…

Like this: Like Loading...