Source: Frontline Africa

THE REAL REASON THEY K!LLED MALI’S DEFENSE MINISTER

27 April 2026

Mali’s Defence Minister General Sadio Camara has been confirmed dead — killed by a suicide car bomb that destroyed his residence in Kati alongside his second wife and two grandchildren. The Malian government confirmed his death on state television. Meanwhile, Kidal has fallen to the Azawad Liberation Front after Russia’s Africa Corps withdrew under a negotiated deal. But that is not the full story. In this follow-up to yesterday’s breaking coverage, we examine: the confirmed facts 48 hours into this crisis, the Russia-Africa Corps official statement claiming Western intelligence agencies trained the attackers, Russia’s Foreign Ministry accusing Western security services of involvement, the SVR’s February 2026 allegations that France plotted regime change across the Sahel, the controversy surrounding military uniforms worn by the attackers, the 10,000–12,000 fighter estimate, the loss of Kidal, and what this means for the Alliance of Sahel States. We centre Africa in global affairs. Stay with us.

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