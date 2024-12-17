a pleasure and a joy to listen to the formidible intellect of this humble kindly scholar !

Source: Theories of Everything with Curt Jaimungal

The Potential of the Human Brain (ft. Iain McGilchrist)

26 November 2024

In today’s episode of Theories of Everything, Curt Jaimungal sits down with Iain McGilchrist to dive deep into the practical implications of his groundbreaking work on brain hemispheres, consciousness, and wisdom. We explore how Eastern and Western philosophies intersect with his insights, shaping our understanding of reality, spirituality, and the human experience.

