The Poorest Country in the World Gives its African Neighbour Food Relief

Zambia is experiencing a severe drought. In the spirit of solidarity and Ubuntu, President Evariste Ndayishimye announced that Burundi will donate 5000 tonnes of maize, rice and beans to Zambia !

Source: ZNBC Today

Burundi gives Zambia relief food

By Joy Nyambe

The Government of Burundi has dispatched five-thousand metric tonnes of relief food as drought response to Zambia. Visiting President of Burundi, EVARISTE NDAYISHIMIYE has confirmed this today, when he addressed Parliament. President NDAYISHIMIYE explained that the gesture is a measure of the bilateral relations, between his country and Zambia. And Mr. NDAYISHIMIYE said his country is proud of Zambia’s work in fostering regional peace, stability and security. He also urged the Zambian Members of Parliament to work in the interest of the electorate. President NDAYISHIMIYE said that the people of both Burundi and Zambia have high expectations from those who serve in public offices.

Like this: Like Loading...