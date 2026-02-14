The New America: New Aluminum Plant Shows The Science Behind Successful Tariffs

The New USA, World Affairs

Source: Promethean Action Science

New Aluminum Plant Shows The Science Behind Successful Tariffs

13 Feb 2026
In this episode, Ben Deniston dives into the effectiveness of President Trump’s tariffs, using the new aluminum plant in Oklahoma as a case study. Despite claims from so-called experts, President Trump’s tariffs have proven successful. Deniston explains how tariffs, when properly applied, drive real economic growth and are not inherently inflationary. He contrasts this with the inflationary impact of lower productivity under Biden’s green energy policies. Deniston concludes by showing how President Trump is reviving the American System of economics, rooted in Alexander Hamilton’s vision of economic sovereignty and innovation through developing the productive powers of labor. 00:00 Introduction:
