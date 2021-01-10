re posted from EXECUTIVE INTELLIGENCE REVIEW

This transcript appears in the January 8, 2021 issue of Executive Intelligence Review.

The Necessity and Pathway of

A New Classical Renaissance

[Print version of this transcript]

The following is an edited transcript of the opening remarks delivered by Jacques Cheminade on December 13 during Panel 4, “A Human Future for Youth: A Beethoven-Driven Renaissance of Classical Culture,” of the Schiller Institute conference, “The World After the U.S. Election: Creating a World Based on Reason.” Mr. Cheminade is the founder and President of the Solidarité et Progrès political party in France. Subheads have been added.

Schiller Institute Jacques Cheminade

If you consider all that has been said during this Conference, the most human thing to ask ourselves is why is there not a mass movement of unified resistance against what is happening to us, a movement based on reason, on the unity of the good, the just, the beautiful, and the truthful. In our western world there are protests, but most of the time on single issues, inspired by anger, resentment, and victim rhetoric, not by agapē and confidence in a shared foundation of values.

Our institutions let millions of people die of famine, elections become a theater of organized fraud, the power of control being shifted entirely to the central banks against the government of the people, while NATO’s command creates a state of pre-war against nations which refuse to be part of its financial-military complex.

https://larouchepub.com/other/2021/4802-pathway_of_a_new_classical_renaissance.html