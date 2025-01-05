another intellectually stunning course from the magnificent Rising Tide Foundation of Matt Ehret and Cynthia Chung. This presentation is by an extraordinary mind , Dr Quan Le

Source: Rising Tide Foundation

The Kingly Way of Alexander Nevsky’s Children

1 Jan 2025

On December 29 Dr. Quan Le delivered a presentation on the early years of Russia, the formation of Russia’s intelligentsia and also the relationship between Kieven Rus and other cultural groups in Asia, Southwest Asia and Europe.

Quan writes: “In this presentation, I will integrate their princely & imperial adventure within the Eurasian framework under the overarching idea of Statecraft as the dialogue between an aristocratic oligarchy and the people ruled by them. I will also address one element related to the Tang dynasty (618-907) having a link with the Carolingians.”

Like this: Like Loading...