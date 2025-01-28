Source: BreakThrough News

‘The Israel of Africa’: How Rwanda Became the West’s Proxy in Congo’s Brutal War

25 January 2025

Kambale Musavuli from the Center for Research on the Congo breaks down the escalating conflict in the Democratic Republic of Congo between the Rwandan backed- M23 rebel group and the Congolese army (FARDC). Musavuli explains how proxy forces including Rwanda, which he calls “the Israel of Africa,” is waging a devastating war over the DR Congo’s vast mineral wealth: “The US cannot compete in AI without having access to raw materials and Rwanda are the proxy mercenaries for the West’s interests.”

