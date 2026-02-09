The Islamization of Nigeria Is Not a Theory. It’s a Blueprint.

Tinubu Isn’t Hiding It Anymore

By Mike Arnold

The Nigerian government is spending millions on lobbyists and PR firms in Washington and London. They’ve hired some of the best spin doctors money can buy. And I’ll give them this: they can muddy the waters about the terrorist massacres. They can repackage government failures as “security challenges.” They can trot out ambassadors with talking points about “farmer-herder conflict” and “climate-driven migration.”

But there is one thing they cannot hide: the historic, aggressive, and ongoing effort to fully Islamize Nigeria by any means necessary.

Not the violence. Not the body count. The structure. The laws. The constitution. The courts. The schools. The appointments. The architecture of a 220-year conquest that is not winding down but accelerating—right now, in broad daylight, with receipts.

continue reading HERE: Source: