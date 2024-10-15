SUPER CRITICAL CONCEPT FOR WESTERN GREENS TO GRASP !
Nuclear and HELE coal represent the most viable options for providing the reliable, dispatchable baseload electricity needed to support the country’s industrial and economic development. Governments must focus on repairing the damage to investor confidence caused by ongoing electricity disruptions and ensuring the introduction of adequate, competitively priced electricity supplies to sustain future growth.
The ‘green agendas’ of the developed world are killing the growth of developing countries