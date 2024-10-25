the good man and Australian politician, Malcolm Roberts, in conversation with Alex Jones, aptly describing our problem!

Source: Malcolm Roberts

The Great RESIST against the New World Order

Oct 25, 2024

Globalist billionaires and corporations are imposing a new world economic order, dictating policies that strip away our freedoms and drive us towards a new era of control. They’ve confessed their plan: dismantle Western civilization and push us into a ‘Dark Age’ under their rule. Both political parties are complicit, pushing identical policies that enrich the elite at the expense of everyday Australians. It’s time to stand up and resist. Together, we can expose these agendas and fight back for freedom and prosperity.

