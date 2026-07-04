Source: Vejon Health

The Gain-of-Function Debate Is About More Than COVID Origins

1 July 2026

The public discussion has focused largely on where SARS-CoV-2 came from. But perhaps the more important question is what biological features the virus possesses—and what those features continue to mean for patients today. Together with Dr. Shankara Chetty, I explore how receptor usage, immune dysregulation, and viral evolution intersect with recent discussions surrounding gain-of-function research. Regardless of one’s view on origins, understanding viral biology remains essential for improving patient care.

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