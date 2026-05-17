The French Africa Connection

Do you remember this documentary by Al Jazeera some 13 years ago? It was fire walled/made unavailable to view in France. It is now unavailable on Al Jazeera. Thankfully, someone has archived it.

“But is France pursuing a neo-colonial policy in Africa? Is it continuing Francafrique , the term coined to describe the country’s relationship with its former African colonies, in which it supported unpopular African politicians in order to advance and protect its economic interests?In a recent visit to Dakar, Hollande declared the end of the Francafrique era, but is it really over?This three-part series tells the story of ‘France Afrique’: a brutal and nefarious tale of corruption, massacres, dictators supported and progressive leaders murdered, weapon-smuggling, cloak-and-dagger secret services, and spectacular military operations.” Source : Al Jazeera

Source: duniayetu

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