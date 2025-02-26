Source: Great Lakes Post

Rudasingwa further argues that these military ventures have maintained the power of Kagame’s inner circle, enriching a small elite while impoverishing the broader population.

The Fall of Kagame? Rwanda’s Police State Faces Global Backlash & Diplomatic Meltdown

25 Feb 2025

Rwanda’s President Paul Kagame is facing mounting international and domestic pressures that threaten the stability of his regime. Sanctions, diplomatic rebukes, and internal dissent signal the possible collapse of Rwanda’s militaristic and repressive government. Theogene Rudasingwa, a former high-ranking official in Kagame’s administration turned dissident, offers a scathing critique of Kagame’s aggressive military interventions in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), arguing that these actions have destabilized the region and have been driven by economic exploitation rather than national security concerns.

Rudasingwa’s article, “General Kagame’s War-Making Police State in Diplomatic Meltdown,” published on Blackstar News, highlights Kagame’s military strategies and economic motivations. The article asserts that Rwanda’s interventions in the DRC are essentially about controlling valuable natural resources such as coltan, gold, and diamonds.

Rudasingwa further argues that these military ventures have maintained the power of Kagame’s inner circle, enriching a small elite while impoverishing the broader population. The critique also emphasizes Rwanda’s historical military interventions, starting with the First and Second Congo Wars and continuing with proxy wars involving armed militias like M23.

Rudasingwa paints a picture of Rwanda’s government as one that thrives on the instability it creates in neighboring countries. While Kagame’s regime has long benefited economically from these conflicts, the costs—both for Rwanda and the DRC—are staggering, including loss of life, displacement of civilians, and economic ruin. In recent weeks, international condemnation of Kagame’s regime has intensified.

In February 2025, the U.S. imposed sanctions on General James Kabarebe, a key military figure in Kagame’s government, for his role in human rights violations. The United Nations Security Council also condemned Rwanda’s support for rebel groups in the DRC, and European countries summoned Rwandan diplomats to express disapproval. These developments mark a shift in Western relations with Rwanda, which had previously been supportive due to Kagame’s post-genocide image and economic success. Despite these setbacks, Kagame’s response has been defiant.

He suspended diplomatic cooperation with Belgium in retaliation, showcasing the regime’s reluctance to bow to international pressure. Rudasingwa argues that this growing isolation and economic strains caused by military spending and international sanctions signal the weakening of Kagame’s once-unquestioned power. He suggests that Rwanda’s military overreach may soon lead to internal dissent and regime collapse as it becomes increasingly difficult for Kagame to maintain control amid mounting international and domestic challenges.

Rudasingwa’s article serves as both a detailed critique of Kagame’s policies and a warning of the potential downfall of Rwanda’s militarized regime. The combination of military exhaustion, economic difficulties, and international condemnation creates a precarious situation for Kagame. While it is unclear whether the regime will collapse as Rudasingwa predicts, the growing evidence of internal and external pressures suggests that Rwanda’s future may be uncertain unless significant political and economic reforms are implemented

Like this: Like Loading...