re posted from RISING TIDE FOUNDATION

Please take the time to watch this video, like and share. We cannot afford to remain in the dark on this vital subject any longer.

– Cynthia Chung, President of the Rising Tide Foundation

I am immensely happy to present to you all Ep. 3 “The Eye of the Storm: ENERGY WARS” of our Rising Tide Foundation ongoing Docu Series. I think this is our best episode thus far and its content is extremely important since it discusses the future well-being of us all.

Out of all of the basic resources to our health and what contributes to the quality and longevity of our lives, energy is the most important basic resource that will determine our level of an empowered life vs a disempowered one. Without energy, we live largely poor and destitute lives.

continue reading and viewing HERE: Source:

Like this: Like Loading...