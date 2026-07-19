I discuss the creation of synthetic revolutionaries like Julius Malema and the RUF in Sierra Leone. South Africa`s treasonous role on the continent historically and current in its support of anti-government forces. Angolan war – UNITA and the role of Executive Outcomes in Angola and Sierra Leone – how South Africa, the West and the UN tried to destroy Executive Outcomes because they were WINNING WARS

Source: UK Column and UK Column News

The Empire Never Left Africa | Jerm Warfare

17 July 2026

Jerm and PD Lawton argue that Africa’s chronic instability is not accidental, but the product of a centuries-old financial network — centred on the City of London, Wall Street, and mining giants like Anglo-American and De Beers — that has kept the continent unsovereign since Cecil Rhodes. They cast figures like Julius Malema as synthetic evolutionaries built to divide and destabilise, frame events like Marikana as false flags designed to manufacture political outrage, and suggest that institutions like the UN and IMF deliberately perpetuate conflict to enable corporate looting. The throughline is that South Africa was never truly liberated in 1994; the empire simply went covert, swapping overt apartheid for debt bondage, regime change, and the slow privatisation of the state itself.

Like this: Like Loading…