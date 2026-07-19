I discuss the creation of synthetic revolutionaries like Julius Malema and the RUF in Sierra Leone. South Africa`s treasonous role on the continent historically and current in its support of anti-government forces. Angolan war – UNITA and the role of Executive Outcomes in Angola and Sierra Leone – how South Africa, the West and the UN tried to destroy Executive Outcomes because they were WINNING WARS
Source: UK Column and UK Column News
The Empire Never Left Africa | Jerm Warfare
17 July 2026
Jerm and PD Lawton argue that Africa’s chronic instability is not accidental, but the product of a centuries-old financial network — centred on the City of London, Wall Street, and mining giants like Anglo-American and De Beers — that has kept the continent unsovereign since Cecil Rhodes. They cast figures like Julius Malema as synthetic evolutionaries built to divide and destabilise, frame events like Marikana as false flags designed to manufacture political outrage, and suggest that institutions like the UN and IMF deliberately perpetuate conflict to enable corporate looting. The throughline is that South Africa was never truly liberated in 1994; the empire simply went covert, swapping overt apartheid for debt bondage, regime change, and the slow privatisation of the state itself.
2 thoughts on “The Empire Never Left Africa | Jerm Warfare – PD Lawton”
What is the name of the book by Colonel something about the Raku. I replayed that section several times and just couldn’t make it out.
Thanks for your comment
Executive Outcomes:Against All Odds by Eeben Barlow
Four Ball One Tracer by Roelf Van Heerden