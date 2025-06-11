which means the Western oligarchy just DUMPED KAGAME.

Well done Pres. Tshisekedi and his Kinshasa Government! BRAVO BRAVO BRAVO !!!!!!

Source: Africa Flashes

The Economist Joins NBC News in Exposing Kagame’s Secret War and Mineral Looting in the DRC

9 June 2025

Paul Kagame, long celebrated as a visionary African leader, is now under intense international scrutiny. Following NBC News’ bombshell revelations about Rwanda’s covert war in the Democratic Republic of Congo, The Economist—a publication that once praised Kagame’s leadership—is now exposing the dangerous truth behind his military aggression, mineral looting, and political manipulation. This video delivers an in-depth critical review of The Economist’s article, titled “Africa’s most admired dictator rolls the dice,” and examines the shifting narrative around Kagame’s legacy.

For years, Kagame was untouchable. Western donors hailed him as the man who brought order to Rwanda. Development experts praised his economic model. Media outlets ignored the mounting reports of repression, political assassinations, and cross-border interventions. But the mask is slipping. With Congo’s minerals now at the center of global tech and green energy demands, U.S. and international media are waking up to the destructive role Kagame plays in the Great Lakes region.

This report breaks down how Kagame’s support for the M23 rebel group has enabled Rwandan forces to occupy key Congolese cities like Goma and Bukavu, plundering natural resources and imposing terror on local populations. The Economist makes it clear: this is no peacekeeping operation—it’s a proxy war for profit and power. From gold smuggling to border revisionism, Kagame is gambling with the future of an entire region, and the world is finally noticing.

We also analyze the geopolitical implications of this exposé. With the United States pivoting toward stronger ties with President Félix Tshisekedi and the DRC, Kagame’s grip on regional politics is weakening. FARDC and Wazalendo forces are gaining momentum on the ground. Diplomatically, Rwanda is increasingly isolated, and pressure is mounting for international sanctions, investigations, and justice for victims of Kagame’s war in Congo.

This is not just about one dictator. It’s about truth versus propaganda, sovereignty versus plunder, and a turning tide in African geopolitics. Watch now to understand how major Western outlets like NBC News and The Economist are rewriting Kagame’s story—and why this matters for the DRC, Rwanda, and the future of international accountability.

