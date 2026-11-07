The Democratic Republic of the Congo and the Opportunities of Joining BRICS+

1. South–South Investment and Technology Transfer: Access to the New Development Bank (NDB) can fund strategic infrastructure and industrialization.

2. Economic Diversification: Partnerships with China, India, and Brazil can help move from raw extraction to local value addition.

3. Enhanced Political Standing: Membership in BRICS+ would amplify Congo’s role as a moderate and unifying African voice.

4. Cultural Bridge between Africa and Asia: Congo could promote people-to-people cooperation and cultural diplomacy within BRICS+.

5. Continental Connectivity: BRICS-backed projects linking Congo with Angola and Tanzania could create a continental corridor for energy and trade.