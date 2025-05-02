The Declaration of Principles between the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Rwanda

re posted from AFRO LEGENDS

Last Tuesday, April 22, 2025, there was a big concert in Paris – Solidarite Congo, in solidarity for the victims of war in the eastern part of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). The concert featured some of Congo’s finest artists and from other African countries as well: Gims, Bisso na Bisso, Moise Mbiye, Dadju, Youssoupha, Singuila, Sidiki Diabate, Fally Ipupa and many others. It was a real success considering how much it had been torpedoed by the Rwandan government.

Last week also, on April 25, 2025, we saw the Foreign ministers of the DRC and Rwanda, Therese Kayikwamba Wagner and Olivier Nduhungirehe, respectively, under the mediation of the United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio sign a “Declaration of Principles.” This is an agreement which aims at restoring peace, stability, and economic cooperation in eastern DRC. Thus, the DRC and Rwanda agreed to draft a peace deal by May 2. As we have said countless times, these treaties should be made public so that the future of our nations is not signed away without our consent [African Governments should make Contracts Public to their Populations!]!

