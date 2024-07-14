The Continuation of Congolese Genocide

by PD Lawton 14 July 2024

warning: this article contains graphic and disturbing images which are being shown in order to demonstrate the reality of the terrorism that is being orchestrated by Paul Kagame`s Rwanda and Yoweri Museveni`s Uganda on behalf of Western corporate interests.

On Tuesday, the 2 July 2024, a massacre took place in Ituri Province of Eastern Congo.

There is nothing unusual about the occurrence of such an atrocity as communities are terrorized and murdered on a regular basis in North Kivu and Ituri. The only unusual aspect of this particular massacre is that it is news from Ituri which is largely cut off from communication.

Ituri Province is just under 70,000 km2, making it more than twice the size of Belgium.

Image: emblem of Ituri Province

The attack took place on a village in the Mungwalo Locality which is in the Territory of Djugu.

Image: Ituri borders Uganda and South Sudan

Image: courtesy of the new humanitarian.org

Djugu Territory is Ituri`s theatre of terrorism.

Predictably, the international media superficially explain the violence as a result of African tribal conflict being fought between pastoralists (Hema) and agriculturalists ( Lendu).

A quick `Ituri` search on the Internet will lure the researcher into an image of pristine equatorial rainforest, an eco-heaven of untouchable wilderness in the `heart of Africa`.

This is all too often the environmentalist`s cover-story for justifying a chronic infrastructure deficit and near complete abscence of basic services and development for the human population, a Malthusian delight. [1]

Meanwhile the `eco heaven` produces around 2 million ounces of gold per year from Djugu Territory.

The Kilo-Moto gold belt runs through Ituri and contains more than likely the richest deposits of gold on Earth.

The Multi-National-Corporations, predominantly Anglo-Swiss ( including the South African Anglo-American plc subsiduaries), are of course ” committed to leveraging the region’s natural wealth.”

According to them : “Plans include significant capital investment to optimize mining operations and the creation of numerous employment opportunities.”

Their promises ring hollow for the Congolese. These multi-nationals are the only benefitiaries of a continuously destabilized and terrorized region.

Last week`s massacre claimed the lives of nearly everyone in the village, most were children.

10 women

15 children

5 men

Image: There are 2 children in this photo who are alive. Can you see a pair of very tiny feet by the toddler who we can presume is dead? These women will most likely have been violated.



Gofer Mining plc is a London based technology and precious metals mining and refining company. It acquired Ituri Mining in 2020.

Interestingly enough it states that it is controlled by the Greek Crown. The late Prince Philip, husband of the late Queen Elizabeth was Greek. Prince Philip was an ardent supporter of the World Wildlife Fund, WWF, the ardent protector of `eco-heavens` like the rainforests of the Congo Basin.

The Malthusian origins of the WWF are investigated here.

Gofer Mining state there are provable reserves of an estimated 9 million ounces of gold within the extent of their mining rights.

Ituri has suffered for 25 years from the low-insentity war that has been going on across eastern Congo since Mobutu Sese Seko was removed from power and as predicted by him ” Apres moi le deluge”. However, the number of massacres and scale of terrorism in Ituri has escaled since 2018.

In North Kivu terrorism is called M23 which is Paul Kagame`s Rwandan operation. In Ituri terrorism is called CODECO and ADF which are Yoweri Museveni`s Ugandan operations. Paul Kagame`s Rwanda wants to annex parts of North Kivu. Yoweri Museveni`s Uganda wants to annex parts of Ituri.

Image: the village as found by neighbours after hearing of the massacre

Image: decapitation is used by terrorists of the Muslim faith. It is associated with ADF but not M23. ADF ( Allied Democratic Forces) are Muslim. M23 prefer other forms of terrorism. This man was a father, a brother, a son, a husband



Image: unspeakable violations of female dignity

Image: no stretchers, no ambulances. Just each other

This writer apologizes to the dead in these images for not identifying them by name.

footnote: [1] The Reverend Thomas Malthus recommended that the British Empire maintain its imperial supremacy by controlling the populations of its colonies, and domestic population, through poverty.

