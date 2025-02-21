SUPERB article !

NATO or the Anglo-American five eyes surveillance state, created it seems in the image of Sauron – the all-seeing eye of Mordor – stands exposed at the top of the world alter from which it has lectured others for so many years now. Since 1991 when this observer was born, there have been over 20 major conflicts initiated by the Anglo-American-Zionist hydra state and this has set the stage for the change we see today, a change, that if one truly believes that his fellow citizen is endowed with the same image that his creator bestowed upon himself, was inevitably going to arrive sooner rather than later.

The “BRICS Sovereigns” vs the “Globalist Oligarchy”

With NATO’s power waning and the western economy faltering, who and which nations represent a changing world order and what are the economic prospects for the Global south?

Nicholas Jones Dec 31, 2024 The current state of the world has cause for serious optimism as we bare witness to the arrival and reprisal of new and old actors on the global stage; actors that are capable of changing the present, somewhat drastic reality, into a shared future for humanity that will bring about more economic prosperity and faces the very real chance of eradicating major conflicts and poverty on planet earth for all citizens. continue reading HERE: Source: https://nicholas247.substack.com/p/the-brics-sovereigns-vs-the-globalist

