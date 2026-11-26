re posted from EIR

Published Nov 7, 2026

Data center under construction in Leesburg, Virginia. Credit: EIRNS/Stuart Lewis

Nov. 6—The vastly expanding world of artificial intelligence-vectored “data centers,” upon which U.S. GDP and most other measures of “economic growth” in the United States now depend, has entered a period of chaos called by stock analysts and the like, a “debt shakeout.”

The “market reaction”—if one could call it that—to American voters’ furious rejection of the President Donald Trump Administration policies in the midterm elections, was even more chaotic, with tremendous post-Election Day ups and downs of stocks related to artificial intelligence (AI). But it did not change the underlying reality of an approaching financial crisis. Stocks of the leading seven super-big AI firms—“hyperscalers,” as they are called, for their dominance in the colossal buildout of data centers across the nation—lost another $1 trillion on top of $5 trillion lost in previous weeks.

Voters opposed data centers, giant windowless buildings full of computer servers and semiconductors powering artificial intelligence and other online functions, in all but one of at least 40 jurisdictions around the country where they had the chance. More than half of voters told a CNBC survey that data center construction in their area was a major factor in their vote. They elected public opponents of the buildout.

An Overnight Debt Bubble, in Information Infrastructure

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https://eir.news/2026/11/call-them-debtor-centers/