The Arctic: Theater of War or Global Cooperation? A Canadian Patriot Film

27 Jul 2024

In this new Canadian Patriot Feature Film, the Arctic is presented as you’ve never imagined it: Both as a strategic battleground over the future of the human species today, and as pivot of world history shaping the Russia-USA partnership that saved the Union during the Civil War. This film showcases how the Arctic represents either a domain of total warfare, or represents the basis of a new era of rail development and friendship among world civilizations characterizing the end of the 19th century. If you didn’t know why Russia sold Alaska to the USA in 1867, or why the two transcontinental railways (Russian and American) completed by 1905 werre meant to extend through the Bering Strait (as was planned by Lincoln and Czar Alexander II) then this film is for you. The Arctic: Theater of War or Global Cooperation’ introduces this sweeping history and thereby helps the viewer understand the real reasons Canada remained loyal to the British Empire in 1867, and how the age of assassinations and war overturned that paradigm of cooperation ushering in a war-ravaged 20th century. We also introduce the attempted revival of this positive vision in the form of the FDR-Wallace plans to build rail and roads across the Bering Strait during WW2, and Canadian Prime Minister John Diefenbaker’s plans to adopt a northern vision during the 1950s-1960s, leading all the way up to Donald Trump’s plans for an Alaska-Canada railway in 2020 and the Russia-China Polar Silk Road today.

