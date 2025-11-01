exceptional, critically important presentation for understanding the universal fight against the City of London and its monetarist empire. How America once conducted its foreign relations. Brilliantly informative
The American World Outlook, and the Anglo American Shroud (Anton Chaitkin Lectures)
31 Oct 2025
On Sunday October 26, The Rising Tide Foundation hosted renowned historian Anton Chaitkin who delivered a lecture on the clash between two opposing traditions representing two very different concepts of human nature and the universe.