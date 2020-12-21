Source: LaRouchePAC Videos

LaRouche Shocker—The American System Is Neither Capitalist or Communist—Why Didn’t You Know That?

16 Dec 2020

As the result of the American Revolution and the genius of Alexander Hamilton, an entirely new form of economy was designed, meeting the Constitution’s mandate to protect the general welfare of a free people. That unique economic design was further elaborated by Henry Carey, Abraham Lincoln’s economist, presenting the ideas which resulted in the superior logistics of the North in the Civil War. This invention has been attacked, distorted, and rather thoroughly wiped from American history books, as the result of a concerted infiltration and mobilization by our British imperial foe. Here, Lyndon LaRouche, who substantially advanced these ideas, tells you the real story.

LaRouche’s keynote address to a September 2, 2003 cadre school of young people.

