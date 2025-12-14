The escalating conflict threatens regional peace and could undermine US-brokered efforts to stabilize the area.

Magnificent DRC Foreign Minister Madame Kayikwamba`s speech in English

Source: APT

Tensions Explode in Congo: US Warns Rwanda of Regional War Threat

12 December 2025

The United States has accused Rwanda of fueling conflict in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, claiming Kigali provides military, political, and logistical support to M23 rebels. US Ambassador Mike Waltz told the UN Security Council that Rwanda is “leading the region toward increased instability and war,” urging restraint and accountability. Burundi warns that ongoing attacks could escalate into direct confrontation, while Congo calls for international action to hold Rwanda responsible. Rwanda denies all accusations. The escalating conflict threatens regional peace and could undermine US-brokered efforts to stabilize the area.

Like this: Like Loading...