Tanzania Electric High Speed Rail

Tanzania and Ethiopia are progressing rapidly in construction of their sections of the African Integrated High Speed Railway (AIHSRN). Tanzanian line will eventually connect Dar Es Salaam to Point Noire, Republic of Congo, on the other side of the continent. As you can see in the video, Tanzania is already at the near half-way mark across the country. It will link up to land-locked countries of Burundi, Rwanda and then onto eastern Congo ( Bukavu and Goma) ultimately traversing the breadth of the DRC to Kinshasa and Brazzaville.

Source: Yapi Merkezi

MDM June 2023 Progress Video Standard Gauge Railway Line From Morogoro to Makutupora

14 July 2023