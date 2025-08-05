Source: CGTN Africa

Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger are intensifying their political, security, and economic bonds under the Alliance of the Sahel States. The trio is also establishing their own financial institution—the Confederal Bank for Investment and Development. In this week’s program, we assess the progress the Sahelian states have made since expelling France and breaking away from the regional bloc ECOWAS.

Talk Africa: How far has the Sahel Alliance progressed since forging its own path? 3 Aug 2025

