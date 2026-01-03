understanding the British Financial Empire, City of London, Central Banking and the antidote to it all – the American System of Political Economy

Source: CRYPTO RICH POLITICS

Susan Kokinda Unmasks The Truth The Media Is Hiding About Trump | Nick Hudson & Susan Kokinda

1 Jan 2026

Is Trump GOOD or EVIL? In this explosive conversation, Susan Kokinda joins CRYPTO RICH POLITICS to expose the truth the mainstream media is hiding about Donald Trump. We dig into the biggest media lies about Trump, what Susan has seen firsthand, and why the establishment is desperate to destroy him. If you’re tired of propaganda and want uncensored analysis on Trump vs the media, this is the video you need to watch. Subscribe for more honest discussions on politics, power and the future of the West.

Like this: Like Loading...