President Trump`s new NSM discussed in this brilliant and optimistic podcast!

Source: CRYPTO RICH POLITICS

11 Dec 2025

SUSAN KOKINDA EXPOSES TRUMP’S SHOCKING NEW NATIONAL SECURITY MASTERPLAN – and it could mean THE END OF EMPIRE as we know it. Is Trump preparing to END the US IMPERIAL SYSTEM, or is this just a new way to run the same old empire? In this explosive interview, Susan Kokinda breaks down Trump’s NEW National Security Strategy of the United States (November 2025) and what it REALLY means for NATO, Europe, Russia, and the future of American power. While the mainstream media screams about “democracy” and “Russian aggression”, this document quietly rewrites the rules of global geopolitics. Is Trump about to pull the plug on the old Anglo-American order – or lock it in forever?

