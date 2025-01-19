re posted from SPUTNIK AFRICA
“Africa is now experiencing an awakening, enabling it to resist foreign interference in African affairs. We commend the efforts of some African nations that have risen against both old and modern colonialism,” the Sudanese head of state said.
Sudan’s Leader Al-Burhan Blames Colonial Powers for Fostering African Conflicts
From Sunday to Monday, Sudanese head of state al-Burhan was on a visit to Guinea-Bissau, where he met with the country’s leader. The trip is part of a larger African tour that includes visits to Mali, where al-Burhan was on Saturday, as well as Sierra Leone and Senegal, according to the Sudanese Transitional Sovereignty Council.
Sudanese leader Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, who was on a visit to Guinea-Bissau, accused unspecified “colonial powers” of instigating conflicts across Africa during a meeting with Guinea-Bissau’s President Umaro Sissoco Embalo, Sudan’s Transitional Sovereignty Council said in a statement.
“There are colonial powers working to fuel conflicts on the African continent,” Sudan’s Transitional Sovereignty Council quoted President Abdel Fattah al-Burhan as saying at a press conference following a meeting with Guinea-Bissau’s president.
According to the statement, al-Burhan discussed with his Guinea-Bissau counterpart Sudan’s ongoing conflict with the RSF militia, emphasizing Africa’s growing resistance to foreign interference.
