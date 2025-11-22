Sudan: The Empire’s hidden battlefield for gold, ports, power and dominance

By Zainab Zakariyah

In 2007, General Wesley Clark, former NATO Supreme Allied Commander, revealed that shortly after the 9/11 attacks, he was shown a secret Pentagon memo outlining a plan to “take out seven countries in five years” — Iraq, Syria, Lebanon, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, and Iran.

Nearly two decades later, that shadow strategy still echoes. And it is through this lens that Sudan’s tragedy must be seen.

What’s happening in Sudan is not a civil war. It is a global power struggle disguised as an internal conflict, a proxy battlefield where empires, old and new, fight for land, resources, and routes.

As always, it is ordinary Africans who pay the price for imperial ambition. Sudan is not tearing itself apart by chance; it has been chosen, once again, as a pawn in the long war for control — control of gold, ports, farmland, and trade corridors that link Africa to the world.

Beneath the smoke and blood lies a familiar script: foreign powers waging their rivalries on African soil, while Sudan bleeds for someone else’s empire.

continue reading HERE: Source:

https://www.presstv.ir/Detail/2025/11/10/758535/sudan-empire-hidden-battefield-gold-ports-power-dominance