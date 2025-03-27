Sudan lodges case against UAE at ICJ over ‘complicity in genocide’

This photo taken on January 19, 2025 shows a general view of damaged shops and houses in Sudan’s al-Jazira state capital Wad Madani. (Photo by AFP)

Sudan has lodged a complaint against the United Arab Emirates at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) over the Persian Gulf country’s “complicity in genocide.”

The Hague-based ICJ confirmed on Thursday that Khartoum had filed an application to open proceedings against the UAE.

The application relates to “acts adopted, condoned, taken, and being taken by the Government of the United Arab Emirates in connection with the genocide against the Masalit group in the Republic of the Sudan since at least 2023,” the ICJ said in a statement.

The filing said the UAE, with its backing of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and its allied Arab militias since 2013, had empowered them to commit “genocide, murder, theft of property, rape, forcible displacement, trespassing, vandalism of public properties, and violation of human rights.”

In the complaint, Sudan urged the ICJ to impose emergency measures, calling on the UAE to “take all measures within its power to prevent the commission of all acts within the scope of Article II” of the Genocide Convention, including the intense ethnic-based killing of members of the Masalit group.

It called on the perpetrators of the massacres to immediately stop “killing members of the group” and “causing serious bodily or mental harm to members of the group.”

Khartoum said the perpetrators had been “deliberately inflicting conditions to bring about the physical destruction of the group, and the imposition of measures that are intended to prevent births within the group.”

Both Sudan and the UAE are parties to the Genocide Convention. However, the UAE denies providing support to the RSF.

An Emirati official was quoted as saying that the UAE will be seeking the immediate dismissal of the case, stating that the allegations “lack any legal or factual basis.”

The Raoul Wallenberg Center for Human Rights said there are “reasonable grounds to believe the RSF and allied militias are responsible for genocide against non-Arab groups other than the Masalit, including the Fur and Zaghawa.”

The RSF began an insurgency challenging the Sudanese army under the command of General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan in April 2023.

Since then, their indiscriminate attacks against civilians and based on ethnicity have resulted in the deaths of tens of thousands of people and forced millions to flee their homes.

Source: https://www.presstv.ir/Detail/2025/03/06/744039/Sudan-Launches-Case-Against-UAE-ICJ-Over-Complicity-Genocide